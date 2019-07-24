Selena Gomez has some kind words for her fans after being showered with love and support on her birthday.

The "Bad Liar' singer took to Instagram on Wednesday where she shared her heartfelt message alongside a photo of herself in a flowy white dress, standing barefoot on a balcony overlooking the idyllic skyline during a b-day trip to Italy.

"Well I’m 27 now," the beaming birthday girl wrote. "I wanted to thank each and every one of you for your words on my bday."

"Not just the quick notes. The thought that goes behind every word you write usually ends up with me crying grateful tears like I did last night," Gomez continued. "Praying for all of you!! I LOVE YOU."

The sweet post comes just days after Gomez served as the Maid of Honor at her cousin Priscilla DeLeon's wedding on Friday night.

The "I Can't Get Enough" songstress looked stunning in an elegant, black, off-the-shoulder gown that featured a thigh-high slit. Her brunette tresses were curled and parted down the middle.

The bridal party, who all donned the same style dresses, commemorated the evening with a slew of smiling, stylish selfies from the lavish affair. Gomez, in her role of the Maid of Honor, also delivered a heartwarming speech dedicated to her cousin and her cousin's new husband, Jay Cosme.

Check out the video below for more of the latest news on the birthday girl.

