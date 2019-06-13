Selena Gomez Reveals What Bill Murray Has Been Whispering in Her Ear

Selena Gomez is a big fan of her The Dead Don't Die co-star, Bill Murray.

The 26-year-old singer appeared on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Thursday, where she was asked about working with the legendary actor on the ensemble horror film. In particular, she was asked about the viral photos of the two at the Cannes Film Festival last month, where he was snapped whispering in her ear at the premiere.

"He just says the dumbest things," Gomez said with a laugh. "He'll just like, ask me about like, hot dogs, and then say something else like, 'You look nice, Gomez.' And then he'll kind of like, lean in again and he'll be like, 'Where are you from again?'"

Gomez said working with 68-year-old Murray has been a "blast."

"He's so cool," she shared. "I just feel like he's one of the funniest people I've ever met, and he's so genuine and he's so kind. If he were 20 years younger I would definitely ..."

Tony Barson/FilmMagic

ET spoke with Gomez at The Dead Don't Die premiere on Monday in New York City, where she talked about working with Murray.

"It was iconic being able to work with Bill Murray and just on top of it, his personality," she said. "He has no idea who I am! And, he refuses to call me Selena. He basically calls me Gomez, so it's actually the best -- it's the best part of working with him!"

"He actually literally stole the cop car in one scene and just took everyone on a joy ride,” she continued about Murray’s attitude on set. "He does that."

On Thursday, Gomez also told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that she continues to keep Instagram off her phone despite having over 152 million followers.

"It's just become really unhealthy, for young people, including myself, to spend all of their time fixating on these comments and letting this stuff in, and it was affecting me," she explained. "It would make me feel depressed, it would make me feel not good about myself and look at my body differently and all kinds of stuff, so I actually don't have it on my phone. I have it on someone else's phone and when I feel like I want to share something with my fans or just mess around with it, I do it then."

Last September, the former Disney star took a break from social media, telling her Instagram followers, "As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember -- negative comments can hurt anybody's feelings. Obvi."

A month later, a source told ET last October that Gomez was hospitalized for mental health treatment after a reported emotional breakdown. A source later told ET that the episode was triggered by a medical complication stemming from her Lupus and a kidney transplant she underwent in July 2017.

She returned to Instagram in January.

"It's been a while since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support," Gomez captioned a series of three black-and-white pics. "Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth. It's always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming."

"Trust me, it's not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead," she added. "Love you all."

