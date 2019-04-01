The trailer for director Jim Jarmusch's highly anticipated zombie film, The Dead Don't Die, was released on Monday, and it definitely didn't disappoint.

The star-studded cast for the film includes Selena Gomez, Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Chloë Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, Rosie Perez, Iggy Pop, Sara Driver, RZA, Carol Kane, Austin Butler, Luka Sabbat and Tom Waits. The horror-comedy film revolves around a group of police officers -- including Murray, Driver and Sevigny -- who fight a zombie takeover happening in their small town called Centerville.

"In this peaceful town, on these quiet streets, something terrifying, something horrifying, is coming," a voiceover starts the trailer.

The trailer mostly focuses on Driver and Murray as partners, and also has standout moments from Swinton as a mortician, who happens to be more than ready to defend herself against the undead.

The Dead Don't Die hits theaters on June 14.

The project marks one of the few film projects 26-year-old Gomez has been involved in since increasingly focusing more on her music career, and completing her stay in a mental health facility last December. A source told ET last month that Gomez has been in the studio recording and writing, and putting in all the work to make this year her best one yet.

"2019 is going to be a big year for Selena and her career," the source said. "Selena is in a really good place."

Watch the video below for more:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Justin Bieber Defends Wife Hailey and Ex Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Helps Throw Her Friend an Epic Birthday Party -- See the Pics

Selena Gomez Talks Upcoming Album and Why She's 'a Little Nervous About It'

Related Gallery