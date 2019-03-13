Selena Gomez is sharing new details about her upcoming album!



On Tuesday, the hit-making songstress hopped on Instagram Live, where she revealed to fans that the record is on its way and she’s got some big decisions to make.



“I'm just nervous about it, honestly,” she stated. “‘Cause I feel like the next few choices that I'm gonna make are very crucial. So I'm trying to be really, really diligent and just patient with everything...the album is coming very soon.”



The revelations arrive just one day after the pop star posted the music video for “I Can’t Get Enough,” her new collaboration with Benny Blanco, Tainy and J Balvin.

The untitled upcoming full-length will be Gomez’s first since revealing that she received a kidney transplant from her close friend, Francia Raisa, in 2017.

Earlier this month, a source offered ET some insight on Gomez's upcoming plans, stating, "2019 is going to be a big year for Selena and her career. Selena is in a really good place."

"Selena is working out a lot, taking different workout classes and hiking. She has also been spending time with her close friends, most who aren't in the Hollywood scene," the source added. "Selena does a good job of hanging out with people who aren't in Hollywood -- it’s always been her thing. She has famous friends, but the friends that keep her grounded have been around forever and Selena can be her true self [around them]."



Although the 26-year-old singer is clearly moving forward with new music, she’s also taken the time to look back recently. On Tuesday, Miley Cyrus shared a video of herself singing "7 Things" with Gomez at the 2008 Teen Choice Awards.



"Your generation = 7 Rings MY generation = 7 Things 💍7️⃣💍7️⃣💍7️⃣💍7️⃣💍 Simpler times. @selenagomez #MillenialsVSGenZ," Cyrus captioned her video, referencing Ariana Grande’s single.

Gomez replied, "Tbt – such babies," adding a pink hearts emoji. Cyrus wrote back to Gomez, "Yasssssss!" along with a baby emoji. Demi Lovato also chimed in, calling the clip “iconic.”

