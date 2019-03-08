There's no doubt about it, the entertainment industry is filled with a lot of girl power!

When it comes to Latin music, artists like Cardi B, Natti Natasha, Selena Gomez and Lali, among others, are taking over the airwaves and screens with their infectious and hip-shaking tracks. From unapologetic singles filled with messages of female empowerment to fun and playful club jams that just make you want to dance, there is nothing that these ladies can't do.

In celebration of International Women's Day, ET is rounding up hot new tracks by these strong, bold and beautiful Latinas.

Selena Gomez -- "I Can't Get Enough"

The recently-released track also features J Balvin, Benny Blanco and Tainy. Gomez's sexy and smooth voice is the perfect addition to the Spanglish song that will get you moving and grooving.

Cardi B -- "Tease Me"

Featuring Bruno Mars, the sultry single is the perfect tune to play when you're ready to go out and play. The accompanying music video is a playful interaction between the two artists in a 24-hour Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles.

Anitta x Natti Natasha -- "Te Lo Dije"

The colorful collaboration has been a sensation since its release last month. The two artists are fun, fierce and phenomenal in this female empowerment tune that's already racked up over 16 million YouTube views.

Thalia and Lali -- "Lindo Pero Bruto"

The Mexican pop diva and Argentinian singer gave fans life with their energetic and playful song. The tune jokingly pokes fun at a man who is handsome, but a bit of a dud. The Barbie-inspired video does a great job at bringing the lyrics to life.

Ivy Queen -- "Llego La Queen"

The Queen of reggaeton is letting people know that she is not going anywhere. This new dynamic and high-powered single continues to cement the rapper as one of the most respected in her genre.

Lele Pons -- "Bloqueo"

Also featuring Fuego, Lele gets fans on their feet moving with her catchy -- and very relatable -- new song. "Bloqueo," she told ET last month, "is about blocking someone, unblocking someone, relationships, it's a very complicated relationship, and they're just going to see a lot of people blocking. Everyone's blocking each other!"

Ally Brooke -- "Low Key"

"Low key, low key" fans have been obsessed with the former Fifth Harmony's latest track. The teasy hit has a double meaning, Brooke told ET ahead of its release.

"You have mainly the message of like, 'Get to know me,' like [in a] relationship and flirting [way]. It's like, 'Hey, I know you're noticing me, but you should get to know me,' it's that kind of confidence," she explained. "But I guess in my case too it's really cool because it also has another meaning of, 'Hey, get to know me, I'm a human and a woman and I'm my own person and this is what I have to offer you and the world.' I think that's really cool."

Inna -- "Tu Manera"

She might not be Latina, but the Romanian singer has taken over Latin music with her unique and eccentric sound. If you had to describe her fourth single from her album, Yo, is would be "funky." The bass-filled track is also infused with disco, dance rhythms that you can easily get down to.

Emilia -- "Recaliente"

If you don't know Emilia, well get to know her because she will soon be taking over the airwaves. "Recaliente" is the cheeky Argentinian singer's first single from her upcoming debut album under the umbrella of Sony Music Latin. Once you take a listen, you won't be able to get the infectious tune out of your head.

Sandra Echeverría -- "Instinto Animal"

From the big screen to the airwaves, the Mexican actress-turned-singer gets emotional about heartbreak and betrayal in her latest single.

