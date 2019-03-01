Cardi B and Bruno Mars are at it again!

The two teamed up for a sultry new single, "Please Me," earlier this month, and officially dropped the music video on Friday.

Directed by Bruno and Florent Dechard, the video begins with Cardi and a group of her gal pals walking into a 24-hour Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles after a night out. She and Bruno lock eyes across the room, as the singer croons, "Please me, baby. Turn around and just tease me, baby."

As Bruno continues to seduce her with his singing, Cardi -- chic in a bright purple bra top with matching booty shorts and fishnet tights -- breaks out her best dance moves, with all her friends getting in on the fun.

Watch below:

Fans on social media were loving the visuals for "Please Me," tweeting things like, "Cardi got me up at 7:30 am to watch this and God damnnnn baeeee," "Cardi not letting up or slowing down... I'm in love!" and "Yessss, Cardi, comin' thru with the braids!"

Of course, this isn't the first time the GRAMMY-winning artists have collaborated. Last January, the two took us back to the days of In Living Color with their retro-filled "Finesse (Remix)" music video, which currently boasts over 551 million views on YouTube.

Hear more on Cardi and Bruno in the video below.

