Cardi B and Bruno Mars are giving people the perfect song for Valentine's Day.

The 26-year-old rapper and R&B crooner dropped a seductive and sexy new single, "Please Me," on Thursday night. The GRAMMY winners shared the slamming new song on their social media.

"PLEASE ME OUT NOW !!!!! CARDI B X BRUNO MARS ....HAPPY VALENTINES DAY WE GETTING REAL F**KING FREE TONIGHT," Cardi wrote on social, alongside a NSFW video of her with husband Offset.

The three-minute jam begins with Mars crooning, "Please me, baby/Turn around and just tease me, baby/You know what I want and what I need, baby." Cardi then takes the first verse, rapping, "Lollipoppin', twerkin' in some J's (Ooh)/ On the dance floor (Uh-huh), no panties in the way (Nope)/I take my time with it (Ow), bring you close to me (Ow)."

Cardi returned to Instagram on Wednesday after a brief two-day break to tease the new collab.

"K so I’m back from retirement to announce I have a brand new song coming out Friday at midnight with @brunomars . #twogrammywinningartist 🏆🏆," the "I Like It" rapper wrote alongside the single's cover art, which featured Cardi in a three-piece purple-and-black leather ensemble that included a bra, shorts and fringed jacket. Mars, on his end, wears pin-striped pants a light yellow shirt under a green button-up.

The two artists collaborated on last year's big hit "Finesse (Remix)," for which they created an In Living Color-inspired music video and performed at the 2018 GRAMMYs.

