Cardi B and Offset are a pair of proud parents!

On Thursday, the couple each shared adorable new videos of their 7-month-old daughter, Kulture Kiari, on social media as they prepared for the release of Offset's debut solo album, which is appropriately titled Father of 4, and features his kids on the cover.

Cardi, 26, shared a video of her baby girl bopping along and giggling in a pink hooded onesie as one of her dad's new songs plays in the background.

"This is one my favorite songs from my daddy the other ones you’ll hear it tonight !!" she captioned the clip, in Kulture's voice. "Go PAPA Go PAPA # Fatherof4."

Offset also shared a video of Baby Kulture, from behind the scenes of his album cover shoot -- where she posed alongside her dad, as well as his sons, Jordan and Kody, and daughter, Kalea, from previous relationships.

"BEHIND THE SCENE OF THE COVER SHOOT WAS A DADDY MAYHAM BUT WE GOT IT DONE," the 27-year-old rapper captioned the sweet clip, in which he and his crew do their best to wrangle all four kids for the Egyptian royalty-themed photoshoot, including playing children's songs and funny videos for them to watch.

The pair teased an appearance by Cardi on the album in another video, dancing along to a new verse from the "Bodak Yellow" rapper.

Cardi and Offset have been notoriously private about sharing photos and videos of their little girl since her birth last summer, but Cardi posted the first shot of her adorable daughter in December, after announcing her split from the Migos rapper. The pair seem to have reconciled in recent months, and at the Ignite Angel and Devils Pre-Valentine’s Day Party in Bel Air, California, in February, the rapper was donning her massive engagement ring once again.

Offset was at Cardi's side at the GRAMMY Awards earlier this month, where she won Best Rap Album for her debut, Invasion of Privacy, and in a new profile with Esquire, he said the couple are taking things slow when it comes to their reconciliation.

“It’s been good," the rapper said of his relationship with Cardi following the GRAMMYs. "We’re being more open to each other, raising our baby and taking things slowly.”

As for his new album, Offset admitted it's a "vulnerable" look at his life and struggles. "I ain’t too tough,” he insisted. "I don't do music for money. It's my heart. This is what I believe in. It's my creativity and I do it for the people.”

“I cried to myself while I was doing this album, ’cause I was talking about my story and my kids. When I did a song, I started getting memories of my grandma, my struggles, my partner that was killed, the thoughts I had while I was incarcerated, and my kids’ faces were there in my head. I love my kids, this is who I do it for.”

But, don't expect a deluge of Baby Kulture content now that the pair are back together.

"I’m scared of sharing her to the world. There are too many mean people out there,” Cardi told ET of her baby girl at the Fashion Nova X Cardi B launch in November.

"Sometimes I do want to show people how beautiful and how precious she is. She’s so precious,” the rapper added. "There’s a lot of people that have crazy minds, you know. I want to protect her! She’s my little buggy.”

See more on Cardi's life as a new mom in the video below.

