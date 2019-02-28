Cardi B's go-to makeup artist Erika La Pearl is giving us all her glam tips!

She is the rapper's right-hand makeup maven who creates all of her gorgeous, glamorous red carpet looks. She has even made up Cardi's face while she's sleeping!

La Pearl is dishing all the details on how to channel the star's stunning glittery pink eye makeup from the 2019 GRAMMYs, which she aptly calls "super snatched."

Follow her step-by-step tutorial ahead and watch her in action in the video above.

1. Start with the eyes first before base, so you can clean up any fallout before applying foundation. Stick two pieces of Scotch tape at each corner of the eyes to guide the application of eyeshadow and eyeliner for a precise shape. Lightly blend the coral shade, called Desert, from the Anastasia Beverly Hills Blush Trio in Berry Adore from the outer corner and work your way inwards and up into the crease in circular motions.

2. Layer on the light pink center shade from the BeBella Cosmetic Revolution PRO Palette and continue to blend with eyeshadow brush.

3. Intensify the eyes by applying the shades Bronze Blaze and Xtreme Aubergine from the Pat McGrath Labs Mothership V: Bronze Seduction Palette and blend out the outer corner and crease.

ET

4. Use the JD Glow Cosmetics Stay Put! Mixing Medium and combine with the glittery VR Pink shade from the Pat McGrath Labs Mothership III: Subversive Palette and apply all over the center of the lids.

5. Time for the cat eye! La Pearl swears by the budget-friendly Rimmel Scandaleyes Waterproof Gel Eyeliner. Create an elongated line from outward to inward. Enhance the line by popping on The Gypsy Shrine Black Diamond Cosmetic Glitter with a flat brush.

ET

6. Remove the tape, clean up any fallout and apply the NARS Sheer Glow Foundation with a small beauty sponge.

7. Swipe on the Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick in a color few shades darker than your skin to contour your cheekbones from the hairline to the lower cheek and blend with a small face brush and then blend further with beauty sponge.

ET

8. To contour the nose, apply the darker shade of foundation with a brush from the eyebrow down the bridge on either side.

9. Take the RCMA No-Color Powder and dab with a beauty sponge to bake under the eyes, down the center of the bridge of the nose, outer parts of the nose, outer corners of the nostrils and down the cheeks beneath the contour.

10. As the powder is baking, apply the MAC Mineralize Skinfinish Natural Powder in Dark Tan and blend over the contoured cheekbones.

ET

11. Sweep away the No-Color Powder with a fluffy brush.

12. Highlight with the Flash + Awe shade from the MAC Hyper Real Glow Palette by applying on the outer cheekbone and work your way in and on the inner corners of the eyes.

13. Line the water line with a black eyeliner and apply sparkly liquid liner on the inner lash line to tie in the glittery look.

14. Apply faux mink lashes and apply the Pat McGrath Labs Fetisheyes Mascara to blend your real lashes and the falsies and coat the lower lashes as well.

ET

15. For lips, line your pout with the Urban Decay 24/7 Lip Pencil in Conspiracy and apply the Myth Cosmetics Geode Liquid Lipstick in Game of Thorns and finish off with Pat McGrath Labs Lust: Gloss in Dare to Bare.

ET

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

For more celebrity makeup tutorials, see below:

Oscars 2019: Emma Stone's Makeup Artist on How She Got Red Carpet Ready (Exclusive)

Charlotte Tilbury Shares All the Details About Penelope Cruz's Golden Globes Makeup Look (Exclusive)

How to Get Emily Blunt's Awards Season Makeup Look