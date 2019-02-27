Offset doesn't wanna lose Cardi B again.

The Migos rapper went onThe Breakfast ClubPower 105 radio show on Wednesday, where he candidly addressed the drama around his rumored cheating on Cardi B, as well as the online scrutiny of fans as the two rekindle their relationship and try to work through their issues.

"I did some things that's wrong, but bro, don't kill me," the 27-year-old artist said. "Allow me and my people to work this out, 'cause now it's serious. It's not no game."

As for how he's confronted his past behavior, Offset credits his strong feelings for Cardi B and wanting to be there for their 7-month-old child together, Kulture.

"You gotta learn it's not no game. It's a family thing. You can lose it," he explained. "I don't give a damn, I love my girl. I don't ever wanna lose that feeling."

While it hasn't always been easy, Offset did tell the radio hosts that he and Cardi are "working through it," adding, "Not on the TV though, real behind the scenes, getting to know each other, getting to know who you're with and appreciating them all the way around."

In addition to his relationship, Offset opened up about how this new perspective has inspired him to work to leave behind his use of the drug lean, something he addresses on his new album, Father of 4.

"On lean, I ain't gonna make $100 million," he said, revealing that he and Cardi have talked about his drug use. "Certain things you do, if you don't change it, you lose the people around you."

Back in December, Cardi shared with fans that she and Offset, who got secretly married in September 2017, were no longer together, amid new cheating rumors at the time. Shortly after, Offset vowed to win her back in a lengthy post on social media apologizing for "entertaining" the idea of cheating on her.

However, Cardi has recently been spotted rocking her massive engagement ring again, and has also confirmed to reporters the two are "working things out."

"We're working it out," Cardi, 26, told ET earlier this month. "Taking it slow."

