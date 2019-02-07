Cardi B is telling it like it is.

The "I Like It" rapper, who stuns on the cover of Harper's Bazaar's March issue, gets candid about her decision to leave her husband, Offset, revealing in the interview with the magazine that he attempted to have them work out their problems.

“I decided on my own. Nobody makes my decisions about my life but me. I didn’t want to go to marriage counseling." Cardi, 26, reveals. "He suggested it, but it’s like, ‘I don’t want to go.’ There’s no counselor or nothing that could make me change my mind.”

In December, Cardi announced that she and the Migos rapper had split after rumors surfaced that he was unfaithful. While a reconciliation hasn't been confirmed, the two have been spotted together in recent days and they continue to co-parent their 6-month-old daughter, Kulture.

Whether or not she reconciles with Offset, Cardi makes a point to let people know that she still has a strong stance on her sex life and any new relationships on the horizon.

"If you think Imma automatically hop onto you after a marriage that just means you think I’m a sleaze. And I’m not. I have a kid — I have to show an example," she states. "Just because I’m out there and very sexual doesn’t mean that I have to be whorish. I like to have sex. That doesn’t mean I have to have it with everybody, not that I judge women who want to have sex with the world.”

In other revelations, Cardi also touches on motherhood and shares that following the birth of her baby girl "the world was heavy on my shoulders."

“I thought I was going to avoid [postpartum depression]," she explains. "When I gave birth, the doctor told me about postpartum, and I was like, ‘Well, I’m doing good right now, I don’t think that’s going to happen.’ But out of nowhere, the world was heavy on my shoulders.”

One other pressure the new mom felt was sharing Kulture with the world. After the birth of her baby, she and Offset were reluctant to share photos of their daughter after receiving negative comments and even threats.

“As soon as she was born, one month in, he [Offset] was like, ‘She’s so beautiful. Watch how people gonna go crazy,'" the rapper recalls. "’Cause a lot of people were saying mean stuff, like that we don’t post her because she’s ugly. He was like, ‘I’m about to post my baby right now.’ But then we were very concerned because we were getting a lot of threats, so he said, ‘The world don’t even deserve to see her.’”

She eventually posted the first photo of Kulture in December, following the news that she and Offset had split. While she may still be working stuff out with the Migos rap star, Cardi is living the dream.

“I feel like my life is a fairy tale and I’m a princess -- rags to riches, people trying to sabotage," she says. "Before, I cared about everything -- relationship, gossip. Now I don’t feel like I have the time to please people. I don’t care about anything anymore -- just my career and my kid. Well, I care about my career because of my money.”

ET spoke with Cardi just last weekend, where she said that her and Offset are "working it out" and "taking it slow."

"We're always going to be a family that's together. My baby loves us both," she told ET, referring to Kulture. "Having a baby that the whole world wants to see and watch and know, we just have to be very overly protective. We make sure we're always communicating, show care and make sure that we [are in] sync. Our schedules are so crazy and it's just [important to] spend time. These are the times that babies recognize their parents. They want to be close to their parents all the time."

