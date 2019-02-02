Reconciliation could be on the horizon for Cardi B and Offset.

The pair were spotted together at the Big Game Weekend Party at Oak Nightclub in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday night -- just hours after Cardi told ET that she and Offset were "working it out."

Cardi, sporting purple hair and a matching sparkly purple dress, stayed close to her estranged husband in photos from inside the venue. The couple didn't engage in PDA, but were seen chatting it up with Migos' Quavo, as well as other guests. The twosome's outing comes after several public apologies from Offset, following Cardi's reveal in December that they had called it quits.

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Cardi told ET on Friday that she and Offset were "taking it slow." "We're always going to be a family that's together," she said, referring to their 6-month-old daughter, Kulture. "My baby loves us both."

"Having a baby that the whole world wants to see and watch and know, we just have to be very overly protective. We make sure we're always communicating, show care and make sure that we [are in] sync. Our schedules are so crazy and it's just [important to] spend time," she continued. "These are the times that babies recognize their parents. They want to be close to their parents all the time."

The "I Like It" rapper also told ET that she wants to give Kulture a sibling. "I want to have more kids," she shared. "Whatever my body can take, and I feel like I can take it. It's so easy for people to be like, 'Oh, I want four or five kids.' But it's like, 'Can you really take that?'"

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Cardi B Talks 'Working it Out' With Offset and Planning for More Kids (Exclusive)

Cardi B Shoots Down Super Bowl Performance Rumors: 'My Soul Wouldn't Feel Right'

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Will Both Headline 2019 BET Experience Concerts

Related Gallery