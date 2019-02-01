Don't expect to see Cardi B make a surprise appearance during Maroon 5's Super Bowl halftime show.

ET's Kevin Frazier caught up with the "Bodak Yellow" rapper in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday where she dispelled rumors that she would be joining the band for a performance of their hit song "Girls Like You."

"It wouldn't be the perfect time," Cardi told ET about taking the stage on Sunday, amid the current controversy surrounding the NFL and some of its players. "I stand on what I stand, you know what I'm saying? I stand on what I stand. I am doing other things, because, you know, they like to make money out of us. Why not make a little money out of them?"

"I can't push my limits," she continued, adding, "My soul wouldn't feel right. But I know me and Maroon 5 have a lot of performances coming [up]. That song just means so much to me."

While Cardi may not be participating in the halftime show, she will be seen during her Pepsi Super Bowl commercial with Steve Carell and Lil Jon. The fun spot features the three stars in a diner, as Cardi and Lil Jon do takes on their "OK" catchphrases. However, Cardi revealed that she actually didn't get to see the Office alum while filming the ad.

"That is the power of editing," she teased, adding, "And, you know, being a good actor and actress. I am an actress now!"

Super Bowl aside, Cardi is fully aware of the current political climate, which she showed off while passionately delivering her thoughts on the government shutdown a couple weeks ago. Her words impressed Stephen Colbert, who began a petition to get the rapper to deliver the Democratic Party's official rebuttal to President Donald Trump's upcoming State of the Union address. So would she be up for the job?

"I will," she candidly said, before adding, "They need to understand, though, that I might say a couple of curse words. I'm very passionate with everything that I say, but it's a little scary because when I made that statement about the government shutdown, which is a statement that I feel [deeply about], you don't really need to research much."

"Sometimes it's a hard job because I know that I got to set an example, but then I feel like some people, they feel like setting an example is being this angel? And I'm not an angel," she explained. "People expect you to act like a Disney Channel star, and I'm not that. Sometimes I'm very sexual, sometimes I say naughty things. I don't want to pause myself from doing what I want to do because I'm this 'role model.' That's just not me! I'm a grown woman too! So as a grown woman, I feel like I should do and say what I want."

Meanwhile, ET was also with Adam Levine on Thursday, where he addressed Maroon 5's decision to headline the halftime show in light of the current controversy surrounding how the NFL has handled Colin Kaepernick and other players kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality.

"No one thought about it more than I did," he said. "No one put more thought and love into this than I did. ... I spoke to many people, most importantly though, I silenced all the noise and listened to myself, and made my decision about how I felt."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Will Both Headline 2019 BET Experience Concerts

Cardi B Says She's 'Working It Out' With Husband Offset as She Leaves Court

Steve Carell Wants His Own 'Okurrr' Catchphrase Like Cardi B in New Super Bowl Commercial

Related Gallery