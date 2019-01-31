The 2019 BET Experience is all about Cardi B and Nicki Minaj!

The rappers will both headline concerts at the 7th annual BET Experience at L.A. Live in June -- separately.

BET announced on Wednesday that Minaj will headline the first day, June 21, as well as Lil Wayne, Tory Lanez, Trippie Redd and Bri Steves. Cardi, meanwhile, will take the stage on June 22, along with Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby and City Girls. BET Experience, held days before the 2019 BET Awards, will also include the BET Fan Fest at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The event will feature a celebrity basketball game, meet-and-greets and seminars.

Nicki and Cardi have famously feuded over the past few years, with their beef seemingly hitting an all-time high with a physical fight at a New York Fashion Week party last September.

Over the months following the altercation, the rappers continued to speak out about each other in the press. Minaj used her Beats 1 Queen Radio show on Apple Music to talk about Cardi, claiming her friend beat up the "I Like It" rapper with "the hardest punches you ever heard." Cardi, meanwhile, posted a string of videos to Instagram, slamming Minaj and calling her a liar.

In late October, the pair appeared to give it a rest, however, agreeing on social media to focus on "positivity." And in a December interview with CBS News, Cardi said she wasn't embarrassed over the altercation, but admitted she thought it took away from her artistry. “It’s unnecessary,” she said. “But am I ever embarrassed about anything I ever do? No.”

“It makes people not even care about your craft, they just wanna see drama,” Cardi explained.

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Cardi B Scores Major GRAMMY Nominations While Nicki Minaj Gets Shut Out

Nicki Minaj Goes After Ex Meek Mill in Concert and He Wants Absolutely No Part of It

Cardi B Says She's Not Embarrassed Over Nicki Minaj Feud

Related Gallery