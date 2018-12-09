Cardi B Says She's Not Embarrassed Over Nicki Minaj Feud

Cardi B says she isn’t embarrassed when it comes to the way her bitter feud with Nicki Minaj played out, resulting in a scuffle at a New York Fashion Week party.



“It’s unnecessary,” she admitted during a recent interview with CBS News. “But am ever embarrassed about anything I ever do? No.”



She went on to explain that, in her eyes, all this shady publicity isn’t good for business because it pulls attention from her work.



“It makes people not even care about your craft, they just wanna see drama,” she explained.



During the chat, Cardi paid a visit to the Manhattan strip club where she used to work.



“A lotta women here taught me to be more powerful,” she explained during the visit. “I did gain a passion and love to perform. It made me feel pretty... I’m glad for this chapter in my life. A lot of people always wanna make fun of me… I don’t ever regret it.”

As for her incredible popularity, Cardi said it comes from staying true to herself.

"You just gotta be yourself," she said. "When I talk, I make a lot of mistakes. Like, I might say words, and the words are not even in the dictionary! But people still like it, because you can tell that I'm saying it from the heart."

This illuminating interview arrived just days after Cardi revealed that she and husband Offset had parted ways. While performing at New York City’s Jingle Ball on Friday she doubled down on her breakup news, changing up some lyrics to “Motorsport” to suit her falling out with daughter Kulture Kiari’s father.



Instead of rapping, “I turn Offset on. I told him the other day, ‘Man, we should sell that porn,” she rapped, “I turn Offset on. I told him the other day, 'We should get divorced.'”



This seemed to prompt a emphatic response from Offset, who tweet out, “F**k [YA'LL] I MISS CARDI.”

