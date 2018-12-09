Cardi B Raps About Divorce as Offset Says He Misses Her

Cardi B is speaking her mind!



The hit-making rapstress performed at New York City’s Jingle Ball on Friday night where she cleverly switched up the lyrics to hit single “Motorsport” to reflect her recent split from her daughter Kulture Kiari’s father, Offset.



Usually the line goes, “I turn Offset on. I told him the other day, ‘Man, we should sell that porn.’”



However, at Jingle Ball, she rapped, “I turn Offset on. I told him the other day, 'We should get divorced.'”



And that wasn’t all, Cardi also slyly took aim at the Migos member while performing “Bartier Cardi.” She put her middle finger in the air while rapping, “Cardi got rich, they upset, Cardi put the p***y on Offset, Cartier, Cardi B brain on Offset.”

Then, Sunday morning Offset seemed to tweet out a response, writing, "F**K [YA'LL] I MISS CARDI."

Wait, you told him what Sis 😩

Cardi B performs ‘Motorsport’ pic.twitter.com/b3ly2eAKLF — East Coast Renaissance (@viaECR) December 9, 2018

when @iamcardib threw up the middle finger..I- 💀



she really was like thank u next lol pic.twitter.com/HHKTY8z8Dj — THE Agustín 🅰️ (@TheAgustinMtz) December 8, 2018

FUCK YALL I MISS CARDI — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 9, 2018

The pointed lyrics switch-up comes just days after she revealed to fans that she and Offset had parted ways.



"So everybody been bugging me and everything, and you know I've been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now," Cardi said in a clip on Tuesday. "We're really good friends, and you know we're really good business partners, and you know, he's always somebody that I run to to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other. But things just haven't been working out between us for a long time."



"It's nobody's fault, it's just like, I guess we grew out of love," she added. "But we're not together anymore. I don't know, it might take time to get a divorce."



The former couple got hitched in secret back in September 2017, finally revealing their nuptials in June. They welcomed their daughter in July.



Soon after they announced that they were having a child, the pair were bombarded with cheating rumors directed at Offset.



Cardi shared the first photo of her daughter the day after announced their split. In the photo, the adorable little one is tucked in a car seat and wearing a bib.



"I’m scared of sharing her to the world. There are too many mean people out there,” she recently told ET at Fashion Nova X Cardi B’s launch.



"Sometimes I do want to show people how beautiful and how precious she is. She’s so precious,” she added. "There’s a lot of people that have crazy minds, you know. I want to protect her! She’s my little buggy.”

