When Offset decided to ask for his estranged wife, Cardi B’s, forgiveness on stage over the weekend, he spent a whopping $15,000 on flowers, a source tells ET.



When the “Bodak Yellow” rapper was a few songs into her headlining gig at Rolling Loud on Saturday night, Offset’s three-part sign was wheeled onto the stage, which read, “Take Me Back Cardi.” According to our source, the order was placed with Venus ET Fleur. It took a day to make the flower arrangement and six designers to put it together using 2,000 stems of roses.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

The Migos rapper followed the sign out and proclaimed his love for Cardi, begging for her forgiveness.



"I just wanna to tell you I'm sorry, babe,” he said. “In person, in front of the world, I love you. Whatever I gotta do to show you, I will.”



However, his romantic (and costly) gesture did not have the desired effect. After an awkward off-mic chat between Cardi and Offset, the latter and his sign quickly left the stage and Cardi continued her show.

So ... Offset interrupted Cardi’s set at #RollingLoud with this. Sis did NOT look happy pic.twitter.com/wEsXSpnZyL — KBXX 97.9 The Box (@979TheBox) December 16, 2018

Afterward, she went online to demand that her fans be kind to Offset as their separation moves forward.



“Even though I’m hurt and, like, going through a f**ked up stage right now, I don’t want nobody talking crazy about my baby-father neither,” the 26-year-old rapper said on Instagram Live, still wearing her performance outfit. “And I’m a little upset because this has been a very long, what is about to be two weeks, and I’m so tired of the bullsh*t.”



The next morning, Offset apologized to Cardi yet again, this time for interrupting her show.



“All of my wrongs have been made public, I figure it’s only right that my apologies are made public too,” he wrote. “A ni**a was just trying .....thank god I ain’t got no balloons sheeesh.”



However, that wasn’t the end of the drama surrounding this failed attempt at forgiveness. On Monday, backstage video surfaced of Cardi’s publicist Patientce Foster guiding Cardi's estranged husband on stage, leading some to believe that this entire moment was a publicity stunt.

Here is backstage footage of Cardi B’s publicist Patience Foster leading Offset to the stage. Like I said, this whole "break up" is an orchestrated publicity stunt. So these media outlets can stop using this fake scenario to push their anti-Black "toxic masculinity" narrative pic.twitter.com/z8KLPs3eZl — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) December 16, 2018

Cardi was quick to clap back at those deriding Foster.



"Fan or not, you talk about my publicist/friend you can eat a d**k PERIOD," she wrote in her Instagram Story.



"I don't like people talking sh*t about my publicist, that's like my sister," she added on Instagram Live. "Same way I would ride for my little sister, I'd ride for anybody that's around me. Especially at this point in life where everyone wants to use me. I cherish my day ones and love them and it's always gonna be like that."

On Dec. 4, Cardi revealed that she and Offset, with whom they share a daughter, Kulture, had split up following reports of infidelity on the part of the Migos rapper.



"So everybody been bugging me and everything, and you know I've been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now," Cardi said in a video. "We're really good friends, and you know we're really good business partners, and you know, he's always somebody that I run to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other. But things just haven't been working out between us for a long time."



"It's nobody's fault, it's just like, I guess we grew out of love," she continued. "But we're not together anymore. I don't know, it might take time to get a divorce."



