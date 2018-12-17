Cardi B Slams Reports That Offset Storming the Stage Was a Stunt

Cardi B is setting the record straight!

In case you missed it, the rapper's husband, Offset, stormed the stage to ask for her forgiveness amid cheating rumors during her headlining Rolling Loud set over the weekend. While the onstage moment appeared awkward, users on social media started to call it a PR stunt after a video surfaced of Cardi's publicist, Patientce Foster, seemingly in on it, as she was seen ushering Offset to the stage.

Here is backstage footage of Cardi B’s publicist Patience Foster leading Offset to the stage. Like I said, this whole "break up" is an orchestrated publicity stunt. So these media outlets can stop using this fake scenario to push their anti-Black "toxic masculinity" narrative pic.twitter.com/z8KLPs3eZl — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) December 16, 2018

However, as soon as Cardi got word of the rumors, she took to Instagram on Monday to stick up for Patientce in a series of NSFW posts.

"Fan or not, you talk about my publicist/friend you can eat a d**k PERIOD," Cardi wrote in a message posted to her Instagram Stories, before going live.

Instagram Stories

"I don't like people talking sh*t about my publicist, that's like my sister," she said. "Same way I would ride for my little sister, I'd ride for anyone that's around me. Especially at this point in life where everyone wants to use me. I cherish my day ones and love them and it's always gonna be like that."

Still, Rolling Loud co-founder Tariq Cherif claims in a statement to the Los Angeles Times that Cardi's management was aware of the stunt.

"We were told she was going to have a guest star during her set, that it was going to be [Offset's rap trio] Migos, but we didn’t know anything about that stunt," the statement read. "We’re getting blamed as if we conspired to do this, and I just want to make it clear that we did not."

"Cardi's management was in on it, it had nothing to do with the festival," the statement continued. "The artist is in full control of the stage and they determine who gets on and off."

So ... Offset interrupted Cardi’s set at #RollingLoud with this. Sis did NOT look happy pic.twitter.com/wEsXSpnZyL — KBXX 97.9 The Box (@979TheBox) December 16, 2018

As ET previously reported, just a few songs into Cardi's set at the Banc of California Stadium Grounds on Saturday night, a three-piece sign, made entirely of roses, was rolled onto the stage, which read: "Take me back Cardi."

That's when the Migos rapper appeared and told Cardi, "I just wanna tell you I'm sorry, babe. In person, in front of the world, I love you. Whatever I gotta do to show you, I will."

Hear more on Cardi and Offset in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Offset Apologizes to Cardi B After Crashing Her Show

Offset Crashes Cardi B's Show to Beg For Her Back -- Watch!

Offset Vows to Win Back Cardi B In Apology for 'Entertaining' Cheating on Her

Related Gallery