Cardi B is like any other mom out there!

The 26-year-old rapper welcomed her 6-month-old daughter, Kulture, in July, and she’s loving dressing up her little girl in the cutest styles. But that doesn’t mean that Kulture is always in couture!

"You wanna know something funny? You buy so many clothes for babies and then the couture stuff and the expensive name brand stuff you put it on her and then it’s like right away she throws up, she drools, or she might crap on it and she’ll end up being in a Target outfit, like a Target onesie,” Cardi told ET at the Fanatics Party over the weekend. "My best pictures and videos and pictures of her, she’s like in damn pajamas."

Kulture didn’t join her famous mom in Atlanta, Georgia, for her pre-Super Bowl parties, but the pair will be reunited soon.

"I knew it was gonna be too hectic,” Cardi said of the festivities. "I knew the city was gonna be too much, and it’s like I just left her there in L.A. and I’m going back on Monday.”

The rapper is currently preparing for her Las Vegas residency. After describing it as “a whole lot of fun,” Cardi noted that she’s open to having some celebrity guests make appearances.

"If people are in the area and I ask, yeah, why not?” she said.

