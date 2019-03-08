Becky G’s career continues to ascend as she helps break barriers in the Latin music industry.

At just 22 years old, the “LBD” singer has achieved massive global success. She’s among the top 20 most-streamed female artists in the world, according to Spotify. Her latest music video for “LBD” has over four million views and her music video for “Sin Pijama” with Natti Natasha has over one billion views. The latter single was also certified 13x diamond in January.

The Mexican-American beauty says her success comes from being a Latina.

“I'm grateful for being Latina,” she told ET exclusively ahead of International Women’s Day. “It has taught me so many things, and it also made me a little ‘woke’ -- is that what the kids say these days? It makes me woke, it makes want to learn more about myself and my story and where I come from because, in order to know where you're going, you gotta know where you've been.”

“Being a Latina is everything,” she continued. “We are passionate, we are hardworking, we are loyal, we are dedicated.”

“I grew up in Inglewood here in the U.S.,” she added. “The music, the food, our way of being with our families and our friends, I think it's just so beautiful.”

Becky, who launched a makeup line last year in partnership with ColourPop, called Salvaje, says that she’s aware of how her voice may influence others and promises to use her platform to promote honesty.

“I use my voice for honesty. I think we need more honesty these days,” she explained. “We need to be real and raw about our lives. I think especially as an influencer on a platform that's so amazing it can be used in many positive ways. I've always been a glass half full not half empty kind of person.”

“Obviously starting in this industry so young its definitely taken a toll on me in many ways,” she said. “From, you know, emotional [and] mental aspects and I feel like I try so hard to be very honest about those things and I look forward to really opening up more about that. I think we just need to be more honest.”

