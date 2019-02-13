Becky G is on fire!

The 21-year-old singer dropped a sexy music video for her latest single, "LBD," on Wednesday, and stopped by ET Live to dish on all the details about the sizzling visual.

While she's been killing it singing music in Spanish, "LBD" marks Becky's return to English-language music. The catchy tune is a departure from her early hits like "Shower" and "Can't Get Enough," but Becky says this new sultry look and sound has "always been there."

"It's always been in me. I think it just took me a second to find it, if that makes sense," Becky told Jason Carter, before detailing her journey from pop, teeny-bopper to who she has now become. "Looking back at it, it was a learning curve for me because I learned a lesson of, 'What is my message?' and the power of my voice and how to use it. I kind of took a pivot into Spanish music, and I think that's where I really found the formula of what I want to create as an artist, and that is more urban."

And fans are loving this new pivot, as she describes "LBD" as "a great example" of bringing her Latin music vibes to her English creations. The striking black-and-red visual is directed by Lauren Dunn, and features the California native seductively dancing in a handful of outfits, including a little black dress.

"I think there is nothing more intimate than a girl getting ready by herself," said Becky, explaining that when she's getting ready to go out, "It's just me, myself and I and my music in the mirror, when I'm doing my makeup, when I'm trying my outfits on. I'm doing my little dance, and I vibe and I'm feeling myself."

That feeling is why she wanted the music video to solely just be about her. "It was so important for the music video to literally just be me," she explained. "Because in what I have established in my Spanish music in recent years are these very creative storyline-driven music videos, that I love so much, but it's a very humbling experience to start over again in the English market, and I want people to see me! To see me for who I am, the woman that I am now, the music that I am trying to create. I love the simplicity of it, of me just vibin' by myself."

As for how many LBDs it took to find the perfect one, Becky revealed that "it actually took one dress," custom-made based off of the song's artwork, which was done by fan and illustrator Gustavo Perez La Cruz, known as Gnuinart on social.

"Once he came back with the artwork, the dress was so perfect, and I was like, 'That's the dress. We need to make that exact dress,'" she recalled, adding that he also made the lyric video.

As fans enjoy this new track and video, Becky is so excited to be dabbling again in English music. So who is Becky G now in one sentence?

"I want to say strong, but that would be a lie because I think that I definitely been tested in growing up in the industry and I've had my low moments," she expressed. "I want to aim, strive, to be strong all the time, but I am also very vulnerable too and exposed. To sum up all those things up together, because I have my strong moments and my raw moments, I would say, 'Very authentic. I am who I am and I am proud of it. The good and the bad.'"

