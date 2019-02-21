It's a big night for Anitta!

The 25-year-old Brazilian singer is nominated for four Premio Lo Nuestro awards, including Revelation Artist of the Year, Female Urban Artist of the Year and Urban Collaboration of the Year for her song "Machika" with J Balvin and Jeon.

"I am really happy, four nominations. I never imagined that I would be here," she told ET's Denny Directo and Grecia Lopez during the red carpet. "Being here, having nominations and singing, it's amazing."

"J Balvin is my best friend ever, he is my everything. He is my brother," she added about working with the Colombian reggaeton artist, who shares one of her nominations.

She also reflected on her international success, expressing that she did not see all the attention coming her way this fast.

"I never thought it would be possible," she said, explaining that there is still some segregation between Brazilian and Latin artists because of the culture and language, but is so thrilled that she successfully crossed over. "I thought it was impossible and now that it is happening, it's amazing."

Anitta is set to take the stage along with Pepe Aguilar, Farruko and Prince Royce for a special mega performance with renowned musical producer Sergio George.

Expressing that she is beyond excited to be part of the collaboration, Anitta said, "I love salsa, I use to take salsa classes when I was a little girl with my mom. So I am really excited to be here singing and dancing."

For more of ET's Premio Lo Nuestro coverage, see below.

Get more Latinx news on ET MÁS, ETonline's new section featuring the latest celeb, film, TV, music and style news.

