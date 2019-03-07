Go Purple for International Women's Day With This Celeb Outfit Inspo

Girl power is in full force, and we are very here for it.



This year, International Women's Day is being celebrated on Friday, and while there is a myriad of ways to show your support, one of the biggest ways to do so visually is by wearing purple.



The worldwide holiday was founded over a century ago, and purple has long been associated with gender equality. The hue has also come to represent dignity and justice, and within more modern feminist movements, it's also a signifier of what has been gained and the work that still needs to be done.



Whether you want to rock a full-on violet look from head to toe or just splashes of plum to show your support, some of your fave celebs have plenty of inspo for you.



Inspired by the current monochromatic trend? Julianne Moore couldn't stop smiling while out in New York City this week in a violet mohair-and-wool-blend Isabel Marant sweater and matching pleated, high-waist pants, and, honestly, either could we when we saw this look!

Jackson Lee/GC Images

Going from work to happy hour? A floral frock like the one Thandie Newton wore to the U.K. premiere of Yardie is a good bet, especially if you swap flats for fun, colorful shoes like the ones she's sporting.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Can't decide on a shade? Wear a few at once, just like Katy Perry did for an appearance on Good Morning America.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Or there's stepping out in royal purple like, well, a royal.

Heathcliff O'Malley - WPA Pool/Getty Images

These were far from all the pretty purple looks that we saw on Hollywood and British royalty alike in the past year. Click through the gallery below for even more ideas on how to rock the hue on Friday.

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle Gets Her Own Page on the Royal Family Website

Marisa Tomei and Julianne Moore Discover They're Cousins!

Bryan Cranston, Connie Britton, Sarah Hyland and More Stars Fight For Change at 2019 Women's March