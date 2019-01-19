The fight continues.

Bryan Cranston, Evan Rachel Wood, Connie Britton and Sarah Hyland were just some of the celebs who turned out to fight for women's rights and protest the policies of President Donald Trump across the country at the 2019 Women's March on Saturday.

Cranston made a big impact with the crowd in New York City, as he emerged from his balcony at the Belasco Theater, where he's currently starring in Network, to cheer them on. The 62-year-old actor shared a video from the electric moment to Instagram.

"The Women’s March from my balcony at the Belasco Theater in New York! Exciting to witness and support these powerful women of all ages, colors and creeds. Change is coming! #womensmarch #womanempowerment #theatre #networkonbroadway," he captioned the clip.

At the Women’s March, @BryanCranston out to cheer the crowd pic.twitter.com/mo5r1IZtyi — Tom Weber (@tweber) January 19, 2019

At the march in Los Angeles, Wood shared a photo of herself with several famous ladies, including Britton, Ingrid Michaelson and Lea Thompson.

Felicity Huffman and her husband, William H. Macy, also participated. "Proud to march alongside people who demand better for all women. We all deserve better and we are not going away silently. Here’s to the future! 💪🏼💖👭 #WomensMarch," the actress captioned a slideshow on Instagram.

Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui took the stage to deliver a speech about speaking truth to power, as well as to perform her song, "Expectations."

y’all should sleep on beds, not on lauren jauregui’s talent



pic.twitter.com/ELx2pSyZaw — 𝐠𝐫𝐞 𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐋 (@hugmejavregui) January 19, 2019

Hyland attended the event with her boyfriend, Wells Adams, while other stars, like Marisa Tomei, Lance Bass, Stephanie Sigman, Ricki Lake, Adam Rippon and more also turned up.

Missing from this year's event was scheduled speaker Laura Dern, who explained to her followers on Instagram that her flight from France was delayed, but urged them to keep marching. The Big Little Lies star wasn't the only one that skipped out on the event this year, however. According to The Washington Post, marches across the country experienced lower turnouts than in past years, in the aftermath of negative press for the organization.

The Women's March was recently on the receiving end of accusations of anti-Semitism amongst the leadership, following a December report by Tablet, a Jewish news magazine. All of the accusations have been denied.

See more on last year's march in the video below.

