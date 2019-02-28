Selena Gomez and J Balvin Drop New Song 'I Can't Get Enough' - Listen!

We can't get enough of Selena Gomez and J Balvin's new music!

The duo teamed up with Tainy and Benny Blanco for the new dance anthem, "I Can't Get Enough," and it's sure to be the new hot song in the club scene.

ET caught up with J Balvin and Tainy last week at Premio Lo Nuestro, where they both praised Gomez.

"[She's] amazing! Such a humble girl," Balvin told ET. "Great person. I’m really happy she’s the way she is."

"She's a queen. It's such an honor to have her on my first single. It's insane," Tainy added. "Hopefully, we can continue to do some more work together."

Tainy is the co-producing mastermind and GRAMMY-nominated producer of Cardi B’s hit song, “I Like It," featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny. He also produced J Balvin’s entire Vibras album.

The 29-year-old producer says getting Gomez and Balvin on board wasn't a challenge at all.

"It came out super quick and natural, and it was amazing," Tainy said. "It's crazy and for them to hear it and not even think about it and say, 'Let's go. Let's do it.' Sometimes it's a process and they are not feeling it, but this was, as soon as they heard it they were down."

"It's one of those tracks where you just feel it and hear it in the club," he continued. "It is just going to make people feel good. That is most important."

Last year, Gomez was featured on DJ Snake's hot track, "Taki Taki," with Ozuna and Cardi B. The mega-collaboration recently hit one billion plays on YouTube.

