Selena Gomez Glams Up for Best Friend's Wedding: See the Pics!

Selena Gomez is going glam!

The former Disney star could not have looked more glamorous as she attended her best friend, Courtney Barry's, wedding to Sam Lopez in Los Angeles on Thursday night. Photos and videos posted to social media show Gomez stunning in a chic black embellished gown. The 26-year-old accessorized her look with delicate drop-down earrings, a red lip and her hair pulled into a low bun.

Gomez had fun cozying up to friends at the reception before goofing off in the photo booth. She later appears to be getting down to Cardi B's "I Like It" on the dance floor, however was nowhere to be found when her collab with the rapper, "Taki Taki" played during the party. Coincidentally, Gomez won Crossover Collaboration of the Year for the song with Cardi, DJ Snake and Ozuna at 2019 Premio Lo Nuestro in Miami on Thursday.

📹 February 21: Taki Taki is being played at the wedding Selena Gomez is at. pic.twitter.com/n6ttRcuhty — Selena Gomez News (@SGomezNewsCOM) February 22, 2019

📷 February 21: Selena Gomez at a wedding in Los Angeles, CA! 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/3EIhLneopo — Selena Gomez News (@SGomezNewsCOM) February 22, 2019

📹 February 21: Selena Gomez dancing to “I Like It” by Cardi B, J Balvin & Bad Bunny at a wedding in Los Angeles, CA! @iamcardib@JBALVIN@selenagomezpic.twitter.com/WPq4acHwDn — Selena Gomez News (@SGomezNewsCOM) February 22, 2019

📹 February 21: Selena Gomez at a wedding in Los Angeles, CA! 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/TM1E4yQGpv — Selena Gomez News (@SGomezNewsCOM) February 22, 2019

📹 February 21: Selena Gomez at a wedding in Los Angeles, CA! 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/GUAZX4BcRU — Selena Gomez News (@SGomezNewsCOM) February 22, 2019

📷 February 21: Selena Gomez at a wedding in Los Angeles, CA! 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/DSDge4Gkwl — Selena Gomez News (@SGomezNewsCOM) February 22, 2019

📷 February 21: Selena Gomez at a wedding in Los Angeles, CA! pic.twitter.com/NGWvTlMeK7 — Selena Gomez News (@SGomezNewsCOM) February 22, 2019

The singer has another song in the works, this time with J Balvin, Benny Blanco and Tainy. Balvin opened up about working with Gomez at rehearsals for Premio Lo Nuestro on Wednesday.

"'I Can’t Get Enough’ is the name of the song. Produced by Tainy, you know he’s a great producer, Benny Blanco and yes, me and Selena," Balvin said. "She [sings in] English. You know, I represent the Spanish."

"[She's] amazing! Such a humble girl," Balvin added. "Great person. I’m really happy she’s the way she is."

Tainy shared more about what fans can expect from the track on the Premio Lo Nuestro red carpet on Thursday. "It's going to be crazy. It's one of those tracks where you just feel it and hear it in the club. It is just going to make people feel good. That is the most important," he shared.

The 29-year-old artist said he was in contact with two songwriters and then met Blanco, who instantly loved the track and wanted to work together. They then contacted Gomez and Balvin to jump on, and the rest is history.

"It came out super quick and natural, and it was amazing," Tainy explained. "It's crazy and for them to hear it and not even think about it and say, 'Let's go. Let's do it.' Sometimes it's a process and they are not feeling it, but this was, as soon as they heard it they were down."

Working with Gomez, he added, was "amazing." "She's a queen and incredible. It's such an honor to have her on my first single. It's insane. Hopefully, we can continue to do some more work together," he expressed.

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tainy Reveals How Selena Gomez & J Balvin Collaboration Came to Be (Exclusive)

J Balvin Raves About Working With 'Humble' Selena Gomez on ‘I Can’t Get Enough’ (Exclusive)

Joey King Praises 'Beautiful and Inspiring' Selena Gomez 10 Years After 'Ramona and Beezus'

Related Gallery