Lele Pons' new music video for "Bloqueo" is here!

The 22-year-old influencer is taking her talents to the Latin music industry, following up her hit, "Celoso," with another song that's just as catchy.

As Pons, who sings with Fuego on the track, told ET's Denny Directo at Premio Lo Nuestro on Thursday, "Bloqueo" tells a story that many of her fans can relate to. "'Bloqueo,' it's about blocking someone, unblocking someone, relationships, it's a very complicated relationship, and they're just going to see a lot of people blocking," she said with a laugh. "Everyone's blocking each other!"

The pair performed the song live for the first time at the awards show last week, showcasing the bond they developed on the set of the music video. "He loves me!" Pons joked while speaking with ET on the red carpet. "[Filming the video was] amazing. It was so much fun. He knows so much about me because we had so much time to just talk. He just knows all my secrets. It's crazy."

Fuego agreed. "She's incredible," he marveled.

Check out ET's exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the music video, including commentary from director Rudy Mancuso, below.

ET also spoke with Natti Natasha at Premio Lo Nuestro, where she revealed that she's been working on some music that might surprise fans.

"I have some stuff coming up that are in English. I've been doing that for a long time. It's just, it's more about what we really like, but little by little, I will be releasing it," she said after taking home four awards at the event. "I really hope that you guys like it and stuff, you can jam to it."

