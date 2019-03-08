It's International Women's Day, and our favorite brands are celebrating the empowering holiday with limited-edition launches and donations to benefit women across the globe via charities like UN Women, Girls Inc., Dress For Success and more.

Show your support by shopping the chicest fashion and beauty buys that do good:

Old Navy is donating $25k to CARE in support of P.A.C.E. to benefit female education. They're also celebrating IWD with graphic tees with women-themed graphics. To All The Boys I've Loved Before actress Lana Condor rocked the "Hero" T-shirt at Old Navy's Skytypers fleet event where they wrote inspiring phrases across the sky .

Old Navy

Old Navy EveryWear Women's Day-Graphic Tee for Women $15, Sale $12

DIFF Eyewear launched its limited-edition Captain Marvel aviator sunglasses, inspired by the first Marvel film headed by a lead female character (opens in theaters today!). For every pair purchased, DIFF will donate one to someone in need. Brie Larson approves!

@brielarson

DIFF Eyewear

DIFF Eyewear Captain Marvel Cruz Aviator $85

Total proceeds from the Elizabeth Arden Beautiful Color Lipstick in Pink Punch sales will go to UN Women to support gender equality and female empowerment. The gorgeous packaging features the signature of the brand's Storyteller-in-Chief Reese Witherspoon.

Elizabeth Arden

Elizabeth Arden Limited Edition Beautiful Color Moisturizing Lipstick in Pink Punch $27

Fashion influencer Olivia Palermo is selling pieces from her own closet on eBay! Full proceeds will go to Dress For Success, an organization that provides professional attire for low-income women and empower them to further their careers.

eBay

Tod's Sunglasses, Current bid $200

Designer Isabel Marant teamed up with Net-a-Porter to create a slogan tee with 100% of profits benefitting Women for Women International, which aids female survivors of war in rebuilding their lives.

Net-a-Porter

Isabel Marant International Women's Day Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt $140

Urban Decay is donating 100% of the purchase price of the Vice Lipstick in Backtalk to female-driven non-profits, including Women’s Global Empowerment Fund, Kakenya’s Dream, Laura’s House, Her Justice and more.

Urban Decay

Urban Decay Vice Lipstick in Backtalk $19

Stone and Strand's Good Girl collection features minimalist jewelry with female symbols and Ruth Bader Ginsburg initials. Ten percent of all sales from the range during the month of March will be donated to the Malala Fund, founded by Malala Yousafzai, an activist of education for girls and the youngest Nobel Prize laureate.

Stone and Strand

Stone and Strand Girls Support Girls Double Hoop Earring $125

We love this "Be The Change" sweatshirt from AMO, which will be donating 20% of their online sales to The Women's March in effort to create transformative social and political change for women. Shoppers will also receive a "Babes Unite" tote with purchase.

AMO

AMO Be The Change Sweatshirt $178, Sale $98

Inclusive underwear line Harper Wilde dropped a limited-edition purple bra -- the official color of IWD -- embroidered with "Together" to celebrate women uniting in the name of female equality and achievements. A portion of proceeds will be donated to a women-focused charity.

Harper Wilde

Harper Wilde Limited-Edition "Together" Bra $45

Canadian jewelry line Wolf Circus joined forces with artist Rachel Saunders to design a pendant necklace formed after the female body. Partial proceeds from the sale of the piece will go to Girls Inc., a nonprofit that mentors, supports and guides girls and their future.

Wolf Circus

Wolf Circus The Woman Vase in Gold $123

LIANA founder Lili Chemla partnered with her sister Alison, founder of Alison Lou, to design an adorable sisters heart tattoo tee. Fifty percent of proceeds will benefit Planned Parenthood.

Liana

LIANA Sister Tee $62

LA-based sustainable lifestyle line, Faircloth Supply, will donate 10% of proceeds to The B Project, a Nepalese charity that provides young girls with education and focuses on ending sex trafficking, child labor and abuse.

Faircloth

Faircloth Supply The Red Brixton Hoodie $148

Kurt Lyle is donating 10% of all sales to Girls Inc.

Kurt Lyle

Kurt Lyle Naomi Half Zip $188

Body-positive label, Loup, will be donating 10% of proceeds from all sales from Friday through the weekend to Girls Inc.

Loup

Loup Black Grace Dress $172

Bag brand IMAGO-A will give 30% of proceeds from sales to Planned Parenthood.

IMAGO-A

IMAGO-A N. 44 Lucite Buckle Mini in Pale Rose Croc $345

Forever 21's IWD collection boasts trendy, affordable streetwear pieces with empowering feminist slogans. One dollar from every sale from the range will be donated to Girls Inc.

Forever 21

Forever 21 Feminista Graphic Cropped Denim Jacket $30

Organic skincare line Puristry will be donating 25% of all purchases from Friday to Saturday to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.

Puristry

Puristry Nopal Cactus Cleanser $29

Fifty-one percent of proceeds from the female-led publishing company Knock Knock's I Am What A Feminist Looks Like Inner-Truth Journal will go to the TIME'S UP initiative throughout the month of March.

Knock Knock

Knock Knock I Am What A Feminist Looks Like Inner-Truth Journal $16

A percentage of sales from this stunning Jessie V E ring, inspired by the female form, will benefit Bloody Good Period, an organization that supplies feminine sanitary products to asylum centers and food banks.

Jessie V E

Jessie V E Femme Fatale Enchantress Ring $3178

Halston is donating 20% of their online sales from Friday through the weekend to Dress For Success.

Halston

Halston Smocked Sleeve Striped Shirt $225

