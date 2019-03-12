Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato are showing support for Miley Cyrus.

A day after the former Hannah Montana star shared a video of herself singing "7 Things" alongside Gomez, the "Heart Wants What It Wants" singer replied to Cyrus' post.

"Your generation = 7 Rings MY generation = 7 Things 💍7️⃣💍7️⃣💍7️⃣💍7️⃣💍 Simpler times. @selenagomez #MillenialsVSGenZ," Cyrus captioned her clip. Gomez replied to her former Disney Channel colleague on Tuesday, "Tbt – such babies," adding a pink hearts emoji. Cyrus replied to Gomez, "Yasssssss!" and a baby emoji.

The day before, Lovato had also left a comment on Cyrus' epic throwback post. "Iconic," the former Camp Rock star wrote alongside a hand clapping emoji.

Over the weekend and in honor of International Women's Day, Cyrus shared a series of throwback photos from her younger years. Almost all of them feature other A-list female stars she grew up with in the spotlight, including fellow Disney actresses Gomez and Lovato, as well as Taylor Swift.

"We define a f**king era," Cyrus wrote over a pic of her and Lovato rocking matching pink sunglasses and beachy waves. "Sorry, not sorry."

Lovato shared the same pic to her own Stories, writing, "Hell yeah. Miss you @mileycyrus."

She continued making fans nostalgic on Tuesday with another post, which included a screenshot of her Instagram direct messages with ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas.

"That moment when even your ex knows your socials have been 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," she captioned the post, which also includes a screenshot of her and Jonas' messages. The snapshot shows a young Cyrus wearing a Jonas Brothers T-shirt. "Lols," she writes to Jonas, who replies, "Amazing. These throwback shots have been 🔥."

Jonas' now-wife, Priyanka Chopra, even got in on the fun, commenting, "Lol. Hahaha.. Hubby is right. These posts r 🔥" on the post.

