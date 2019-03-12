She's just being Miley Cyrus.

The "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer has been making fans nostalgic over the last couple of days with her epic throwbacks, but her latest post just took it to another level. On Tuesday, Cyrus shared a cute Instagram direct message exchange she had with her ex-boyfriend, Nick Jonas. The first slide features a video of her flipping her hair.

"That moment when even your ex knows your socials have been 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," she captioned the post, which also includes a screenshot of her and Jonas' messages. The snapshot shows a young Cyrus wearing a Jonas Brothers T-shirt. "Lols," she writes to Jonas, who replies, "Amazing. These throwback shots have been 🔥."

Jonas and Cyrus dated from June 2006 to December 2007, briefly reconnecting in 2009. The two met when she starred on Hannah Montana and collaborated on a couple of songs, including "We Got the Party" and "Before the Storm."

Following their breakup, Cyrus admitted that Jonas was her "first love" and their split was the "hardest day ever."

The two have since remained close, with both getting married in December. Cyrus tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Liam Hemsworth and Jonas wed Priyanka Chopra.

Coincidently, Hemsworth and Chopra starred together in the rom-com Isn't It Romantic. Cyrus and Jonas both attended the film's Los Angeles premiere last month, with the Hannah Montana star stepping in for her husband, who was out sick.

