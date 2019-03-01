Watch Miley Cyrus Lip Sync to Her Own 'Hannah Montana' Song

Miley Cyrus is reliving her Disney Channel days!

In the early hours of Friday morning, Cyrus took to Instagram to share a hilarious video of herself singing and dancing along to "The Best of Both Worlds," a song she performed during her Hannah Montana stint in 2006.

In the clip, Cyrus appears to be at a premiere party for RuPaul's Drag Race, on which she served as a guest judge. When a contestant on the show performs to the iconic Disney song, Cyrus can't help but get into the tune, initially lip-syncing and dancing in her seat, before breaking in to sing the last couple of lines.

"Best. Of. Both. Worlds @hannahmontana @rupaulsdragrace," she captioned the clip.

"The Best of Both Worlds" wasn't the only song that Cyrus got down to Thursday night! The "Wrecking Ball" singer, who sported a blue T-shirt, a pink-and-red mini skirt and, at times, a pink cowboy hat, also posted videos of herself performing Shangela Laquifa Wadley's "Werqin' Girl" and Britney Spears' "Me Against the Music."

When ET caught up with some of this season's Drag Race contestants, they gave Cyrus high marks for her judging abilities on the show.

“You know what, it's so different to see her as a guest judge,” Silky Nutmeg Ganache said. “Because, you know, as people it's only human to have your own reservations or outlooks of people… I found a new love for her because you have to realize people are human and now that I'm in the media world, I understand things a little bit more.”

“And, I understand that everything you see may not be true,” Silky added. “I have to ask her like, ‘Miley, would you forgive me for judging you?’… Because I love her. Like, loving her. And, even though she didn't create twerking, that came from black people, honey, I still have a deep love for her and a newfound respect for her artistry.”

Ariel Versace gushed about the positive energy that Cyrus brought with her.

“You know, Miley is a crazy girl,” Ariel said. “She's going to be so much fun to watch. She always has such high energy. And we're able to feed off of her energy… she gave really good feedback to us. She gave us a pep talk, made us feel really comfortable about the first episode. We're like, 'Oh my god, we're here. It's insanity.' But she kinda was just like, 'Keep breathing, keep it moving.' It was really cool.”

Meanwhile, Honey Davenport called Cyrus "a breath of fresh air."

“I was in a very, very emotional place [at the beginning of the season], so when Miley came in as a judge I was like, ‘Girl!’ I was like, ‘Hey girl, how do you, like, deal with all of this? How do you deal with all of this pressure?’" Honey recalled. "And she was just an amazing source of love and light and kindness for all of us. And it was really an honor to see a face on the runway that I grew up watching and rocking out to. It was magical.”

During her stint as a judge on the series, Cyrus debuted her Drag King persona, BJ. In a hilarious clip posted to Instagram, Cyrus let fans see the moment when BJ met Cyrus' husband, Liam Hemsworth, via FaceTime.

In the video, Hemsworth declares, "Love ya, Dude," to Cyrus' BJ. Cyrus returns the sentiment with a laugh, before the duo hangs up the phone.

"When Liam Met BJ #Bromance @liamhemsworth @rupaulsdragrace," she captioned the clip.

Also on Wednesday night, Cyrus and Hemsworth attended the Women's Cancer Research Fund's an Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala in Beverly Hills, where they sweetly posed on the carpet together. Both Hemsworth and Cyrus sported black suits for the occasion, with the former opting for a black tie and the latter finishing her look with pink details.

They looked incredibly in love as they stood for pics, with Cyrus grinning up at Hemsworth and the pair giggling and smiling together.

