Miley Cyrus Makes Her Debut as a Guest Judge on 'RuPaul’s Drag Race'

Miley Cyrus is going undercover!

The 26-year-old musician makes her debut as a guest judge on the season 11 premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race on Feb. 28., and the episode sees her going undercover in the workroom to spy on the new queens.

Cyrus comes in to observe the 15 contestants vying to be crowned the nation’s next drag superstar complete their first task -- create outfits from materials belonging to former stars of the show.

“Are you freaking out? Cause I’m freaking out,” Cyrus says in a new promo for the series.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer joins Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Matthews on the judges’ panel.

The Emmy-winning series will feature 90-minute episodes and will be followed by an after-show titled RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked.

Meanwhile, Cyrus has been busy representing her new husband, Liam Hemsworth, on the red carpet of his latest film premiere, Isn’t It Romantic.

With Hemsworth recently hospitalized with health issues, Cyrus assured ET he was getting the rest that he needs.

"Liam's feeling good,” she shared. “He has to, you know, rest up, but he loves this film. He's so proud of it and I really wanted to be able to represent it for him."

See more on Cyrus and RuPaul’s Drag Race below.

RELATED CONTENT:

EXCLUSIVE: Miley Cyrus Represents Liam Hemsworth at Premiere, Says He's 'Getting Healthy'

NEWS: 'RuPaul's Drag Race': Meet the Season 11 Queens

NEWS: RuPaul Shuts Down Meghan Markle’s Haters in Epic Rant

Related Gallery