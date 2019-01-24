Meet the Sickening Queens of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 11

Drag doesn't sleep.

We may be in the midst of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 4, but mother is ready to unleash her next group of girls upon the world. Olympian Adam Rippon and season 10 reigning superstar Aquaria, serving futuristic serpent glitz and glamour and deranged party games, took over VH1's YouTube on Thursday to RuVeal the supersized cast of season 11, including a surprise fifth queen: Miss Vanjie. Missss Vanjiiiiieee. Miss...Vanjie.

"Just when I think to myself – 'shedonealreadydonehadherses' – a new crop of killer queens sashay their way into my heart and leave me gagging for more,” RuPaul said of her season 11 queens. "Dare I say, this might be the most sickening season of all time."

Peep the official trailer for season 11 now:

So, who are you stanning? Here's the full cast:

A'keria Chanel Davenport

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

What's the Tea? A'keria is a pageant queen who hails from the House of Davenport (she's niece to Kennedy and the late Sahara Davenport) and says that legacy is where she gets her inspiration: "We're over the top. We love to drag, and it shows."

Ariel Versace

Hometown: Cherry Hill, New Jersey

What's the Tea? "My drag is very inspired by a Bratz doll," Ariel says of her Jersey-licious persona. She's a social media queen with a burgeoning wig business (Trixie Mattel and Milk have both donned her 'do on the show).

Brooke Lynn Hytes

Hometown: Nashville, by way of Toronto, Canada

What's the Tea? Brooke Lynn is the first-ever Canadian queen to compete on Drag Race. "I make things happen!" she says. She's a Miss Continental pageant winner who, before drag, danced in an all-male ballet company.

Honey Davenport

Hometown: New York, New York

What's the Tea? Another member of the House of Davenport, Honey was raised by Sahara and Manila Luzon and danced backup for season 10 finalist Peppermint. "I take a lot of time to not just create fun, frilly, fierce things," she says. "But speak to the America I want to see."

Kahanna Montrese

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

What's the Tea? This showgirl is the drag daughter of season five and All Stars 2 queen Coco Montrese and is angling to be the trade of this season. "Outside of drag, I'm super laid-back," Kahanna says. "You gotta keep that balance [between beauty and trade]."

Mercedes Iman Diamond

Hometown: Minneapolis, Minnesota, by way of Africa

What's the Tea? "My drag style is pretty much everything," Mercedes, who was born in Kenya, says. "I used to do pageants. I'm an entertainer. I don't put myself into one category. I'm going to give you everything."

Nina West

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

What's the Tea? Nina is a comedy queen and a local legend in the Midwest. "I'm obsessed with pop culture," she says. "I'm a Disney girl, so I'm super, super influenced by Disney -- the romantic, the childlike, the fun, the colorful!"

Plastique Tiara

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

What's the Tea? Plastique is drag daughter to the one and only Alyssa Edwards. "It's crazy," the Saigon-born queen says of her mother. "I'm an introvert at heart...so she brings out something in me that I never had before."

Ra'jah O'Hara

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

What's the Tea? Ra'jah is another member of the Davenport dynasty, but compares herself to season nine finalist Shea Coulee: "She's very much my aesthetic. Cool, calm, collected." As for her favorite lip sync song, it's J.Lo's "Do It Well," because, "Everything I do, I do it well."

Scarlet Envy

Hometown: Brooklyn, New York

What's the Tea? "I remember watching in my college dorm, before I did drag!" she says. Scarlet is both a New York City and Kentucky queen, whose lip sync artists of choice are Patsy Cline ("Not every gay bar wants to jam out to Patsy Cline") and Lana Del Rey.

Shuga Cain

Hometown: New York, New York

What's the Tea? "This has been decades in the making!" Shuga (aka "nana") says of her status as elder queen of the season. She dreams of opening a bakery and says a quintessential sugar performance is "glamour, then I'm going to do something really stupid."

Silky Nutmeg Ganache

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois, by way of Mississippi

What's the Tea? "I am baby Latrice Royale!" the similarly chunky yet funky Silky says. She's got a Ph.D. in the works and is competing for her grandmother and the extended Ganache family: "First of all, I don't got fans! I only got family...If I do something wrong, you gotta forgive me."

Soju

Hometown: L.A., by way of Korea

What's the Tea? Soju is a K-pop queen whose biggest style influence is the girl group BLACKPINK: "They are so strong, so sexy, so cute," she says. "They just embody everything I want to be as a drag queen."

Yvie Oddly

Hometown: Denver, Colorado

What's the Tea? "I wake up and I'm like, 'Oh, I saw someone with a great mustache last night! I'm going to make a MUSTACHE DRESS!" Yvie says of how she thinks up her performances. She's also got a signature laugh that's a mix of "Dopey meets Goofy meets Santa Claus meets Satan."

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo

Hometown: L.A., by way of Tampa, Florida

What's the Tea? "B**ch, it happened on accident. Now I gotta compete against a meme!" Vanjie says of her infamous exit line. First to go home on season 10, she promises "everything" has evolved since then and is praying to last more than one episode: "Y'all met Miss Vanjie. Now you're going to meet Vanessa Vanjie Mateo."

