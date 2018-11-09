The lineup for RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars 4 was announced on Friday, but Trixie Mattel already had some thoughts.

In September, ET's Brice Sander sat down with the RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 3 winner to get her take on the then-rumored cast for season four.

"My ideal season of Drag Race is, like, Farrah, Gia, Courtney, Sonique -- I just want girls in nice dresses being girls. I basically want Bachelor like Bad Girls Club. I just want girls," Mattel said.

Sure enough, some of her dreams came true when the cast was confirmed, including two of her picks -- Farrah Moan and Gia Gunn.

Another Mattel fave on the list? Latrice Royale, who has a hidden talent.

"Latrice is amazing. Did you know she can do the splits? She never does it, but I've seen it," Mattel said.

Latrice may have to break out that talent against competition that includes Manila Luzon, Monet X Change, Monique Heart, Naomi Smalls, Trinity Taylor and Valentina, as well Mattel's fellow season seven queen, Jasmine Masters.

"Everybody loves Jasmine Masters and she's like the unsung super favorite of Drag Race. I mean, Justin Bieber posts videos of her," Mattel said.

She continued, "And I relate to her too because I think on season seven, she wasn't much of competitor and I'm not much of a -- I'm not a competitive spirit person. According to Jasmine Masters, she just wants to smoke some weed, eat some food, make some coin and love on her friends. That's her four mantras."

And Mattel was ready for battle between old and new school queens from across the seasons.

"You got some throwback gals and some newer gals. I want, like, a Sharks and the Jets of, like, the 'old queens' and the 'young queens,'" the reigning All Star queen said.

Season four of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars premieres Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. EST on VH1. Hear more from Mattel in the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Sasha Velour Talks ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Reign and Slaying Fashion Week (Exclusive)

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Finally Wins the Emmy for Outstanding Reality-Competition Series

Trixie and Katya on Why They Make the Perfect Team (Exclusive)

Related Gallery