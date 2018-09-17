Shantay, you stay!

RuPaul’s Drag Race finally topped the competition, snatching the Emmy for Outstanding Reality-Competition Series -- marking the fourth show ever to win the category since the prize was introduced in 2003. Previous winners include The Amazing Race (10), The Voice (4) and Top Chef (1). The VH1 series beat out The Amazing Race, American Ninja Warrior, Project Runway, Top Chef and The Voice.

The win follows the series’ biggest season ever -- its 10th(!) -- reaching a ratings high after moving from Logo to VH1 and earning 10 Emmy nominations plus another two for its aftershow, Untucked. During the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which were handed out Sept. 8-9, RuPaul’s Drag Race won four Emmys, including RuPaul’s third consecutive win for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program. The show has won a total of nine Emmys since first being nominated in 2015.

Last year, when the show was nominated for eight Emmys, executive producer Randy Barbato spoke to ET about why the show resonated with audiences and the Television Academy alike. “It's more than TV,” he said. “These are very dark and tumultuous times we're living in. RuPaul's Drag Race delivers a ray of light during dark times. It reminds people that there's hope in our world. If you're an outsider or you don't fit in, there's a place for you. There's a family for you. Other shows have one gay character or two characters. We have the full pu pu platter.”

Echoing that sentiment, longtime judge Michelle Visage told ET the show changes lives and brings families together. “That sounds so dramatic, but it’s so true. Ru says it best. He says, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race brings families together,’ and that is 100 percent church. Like, it is so true, because I’ve seen it.”

Meanwhile, fans can expect even more RuPaul’s Drag Race in the future. The show began casting season 11 at the beginning of the year, and RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars was renewed for a fourth season. Additionally, RuPaul has teamed up with Michael Patrick King on the scripted Netflix series AJ and the Queen and is developing a Hulu series based on his life with J.J. Abrams.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, co-hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che, were handed out live from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 17. Check out the full list of nominees and ET’s ongoing Emmy coverage here.

