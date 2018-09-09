RuPaul Wins Third Consecutive Emmy Award for Outstanding Host

RuPaul is now a three-peat winner, taking home his third consecutive Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program during the two-day ceremony for the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

The host won for his work on RuPaul’s Drag Race, which is up for a total of 10 Emmy awards this year, plus another two for its Untucked after-show. He beat out W. Kamau Bell (United Shades of America), Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen's Game of Games), Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn (Project Runway) and two-time winner in the category Jane Lynch (Hollywood Game Night).

His win puts him one behind the category record-holder, Survivor host Jeff Probst, who has won four consecutive awards. Probst was last nominated and won in 2011. “It's very overwhelming,” RuPaul told ET in 2016, when he first took home the award. “I'm still in shock. I'm still not sure if I'm dreaming or not, honestly.”

Meanwhile, RuPaul’s Drag Race is up for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program against The Amazing Race, American Ninja Warrior, Project Runway, Top Chef and The Voice at the upcoming Primetime Emmy Awards. It is considered a frontrunner in the category.

“We’ve got the secret weapon. It’s RuPaul!” longtime judge Michelle Visage told ET about the show’s continued success, which includes ratings highs after its move from Logo to VH1 and the show’s most Emmy nominations ever. “It won’t work with anybody else, and there’s great drag talent out there.”

When it comes to the show’s impact, Visage says RuPaul’s Drag Race changes lives -- and not just those of its contestants. “That sounds so dramatic, but it’s so true. Ru says it best. He says, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race brings families together,’ and that is 100 percent church. Like, it is so true, because I’ve seen it.”

In addition to RuPaul's win, RuPaul's Drag Race also won for Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program, Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming and Outstanding Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special.

The 70th Creative Arts Emmy Awards were handed out over two days, on Sept. 8 and 9, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. A telecast of the awards will air Saturday, Sept. 15, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FXX.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, co-hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che, will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 17, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC. Check out the full list of nominees and ET’s ongoing Emmy coverage here.

