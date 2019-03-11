Miley Cyrus is taking fans back to her Disney days!

Over the weekend and in honor of International Women's Day, the former Hannah Montana star took to her Instagram Stories, sharing a series of pics from when she was younger. Almost all of them feature other A-list female stars she grew up in the spotlight with, including fellow Disney actress Demi Lovato, who starred as Mitchie Torres in Camp Rock and Sonny Munroe on Sonny With a Chance.

"We define a f**king era," Cyrus wrote over a pic of her and Lovato rocking matching pink sunglasses and beachy waves. "Sorry, not sorry."

Lovato shared the same pic to her own Stories, writing, "Hell yeah. Miss you @mileycyrus."

Other pics featured Selena Gomez, who appeared on Hannah Montana with Cyrus as Mikayla and ultimately rose to fame starring as Alex Russo on Wizards of Waverly Place.

Cyrus also shared a silly selfie snapped with Hailey Bieber. The model was still a Baldwin at the time, as the photo was taken long before she met her now-husband, Justin Bieber. "I feel 100 and 100 at the same time," Cyrus captioned it.

See more of Cyrus' tribute pics, featuring Ashley Tisdale, Emily Osment, Taylor Swift and more, below:

