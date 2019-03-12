Selena Gomez & J Balvin Drop Playful 'I Can't Get Enough' Music Video

Selena Gomez, J Balvin, Tainy and Benny Blanco know how to get the party started!

The group is back with the official music video for their latest collaboration, "I Can't Get Enough." The playful visual comes two weeks after the artists dropped the single, which has instantly become a fan favorite.

The video begins with Gomez singing, "Crazy/I like that, you like that, so let’s be crazy/The contact, impact, I want that daily/Our breath getting deeper, deeper, lately/I like that, baby."

The brunette beauty looks stunning in a high ponytail and pink silk pajamas. The music video was directed by Jake Schreier.

“On the video, we wanted to do something that felt special, iconic, but at the same time fun and just natural, nothing forced. I’m 100% sure we nailed it,” Tainy says about the video. “From talking about the idea and then being on set, it was mind-blowing. It really was impressive, so I hope the fans get a piece of what we felt when they see the video.”

Meanwhile, Balvin had nothing but praise for Gomez when ET caught up with him at Premio Lo Nuestro.

"[She's] amazing! Such a humble girl," Balvin expressed. "Great person. I’m really happy she’s the way she is."

With Tainy adding, "She's a queen. It's such an honor to have her on my first single. It's insane. Hopefully, we can continue to do some more work together."

Get more Latinx news on ET MÁS, ETonline's new section featuring the latest celeb, film, TV, music and style news.

