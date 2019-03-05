Selena Gomez in 'a Really Good Place' With 'Big' Plans for 2019

2019 will be the year of Selena Gomez!

A source tells ET that the 26-year-old singer has been in the studio recording and writing, and putting in all the work to make this year her best one yet.

"2019 is going to be a big year for Selena and her career," the source says. "Selena is in a really good place."

As many of her fans may recall, Gomez completed her stay in a mental health facility last December. The former Disney star, who suffers from Lupus and underwent a kidney transplant over the summer, was admitted to the hospital two months prior.

Now, in addition to making music, she's keeping herself busy with various hobbies and quality time with friends.

"Selena is working out a lot, taking different workout classes and hiking," says the source. "She has also been spending time with her close friends, most who aren't in the Hollywood scene."

"Selena does a good job of hanging out with people who aren't in Hollywood -- it’s always been her thing," the source adds. "She has famous friends, but the friends that keep her grounded have been around forever and Selena can be her true self [around them]."

Late last month, Gomez gave fans a tease of what's to come when she dropped her sexy new single, "I Can't Get Enough," with J Balvin, Tainy and Benny Blanco.

The release came just a few weeks after she teamed up with Julia Michaels for a groundbreaking track titled "Anxiety," a disorder Gomez has been extremely vocal about in the past. This song marked Gomez's official comeback to music after taking a brief break from the spotlight.

