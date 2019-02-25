Selena Gomez has been dethroned as the queen of Instagram.

Fellow songstress, Ariana Grande, officially surpassed Gomez as the most followed woman on the social media app on Monday.

Gomez previously reigned with 146,267,801, followers according to Billboard. But on Monday afternoon, Grande had 146,312,013 followers, with Gomez trailing closely behind with 146,274,570.

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is meanwhile the most followed person on the app with more than 155 million followers.

The milestone comes less than a week after Grande reached another achievement -- landing the top three spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “7 Rings,” “Thank U, Next” and "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.”

The chart domination marked the first time an artist held all top three spots simultaneously since The Beatles did with "Can't Buy Me Love," "Twist and Shout" and "Do You Want to Know a Secret" in April 1964. (They claimed all five top spots three weeks earlier.)

Meanwhile, Grande announced on Monday that she is gearing up to perform in Manchester, U.K., two years after her concert there was the site of a deadly bombing.

The singer will headline the 2019 Manchester Pride Festival, which takes place between Aug. 23 and Aug. 26.

“Manchester babes, i’m so thrilled to be headlining pride. my heart. I cant wait to see u and I love you so so much,” she wrote on Twitter.

