It's been several months since Ariana Grande took Piers Morgan to task over misogynistic and sexist remarks he made on Twitter, but it looks like the pair have buried the hatchet.

The 53-year-old Good Morning Britain host -- who has had a long history of sparking controversy and feuds with celebs after shaming or insulting them on social media -- took to Twitter Wednesday morning to share a snapshot of himself and the "7 Rings" singer from the night before.

"So… we bumped into each other in a LA restaurant, she joined me for ‘a chat’ & 2 hours later we were still chatting," Morgan wrote, alongside a smiling selfie he and Grande snapped together inside the eatery.

"We laughed, we argued, she cried, I nearly did, the drinks flowed & we bonded," Morgan continued. "Turns out we really like each other. Weird. Thank u ⁦@ArianaGrande⁩ - next?"

Grande hopped on Twitter to elaborate on the chance encounter and subsequent meeting of the minds, responding to a message from Morgan in which he thanked her for "a great night."

"Thank u for some laughs and some v productive conversation ! it was nice bumping into u," the 25-year-old singer responded, adding the very optimistic hashtags, "#FutureFeministPiers #FingersCrossed."

After getting a lot of feedback from followers asking for an explanation regarding their chat, Grande shared, "Well............ we bumped into each other. at a restaurant. and i decided to sit with him and we spoke for a while."

"I think some progress was made!" Grande added, hopefully. "Turns out face to face discussions are a bit kinder and gentler, even if you do indeed disagree. :)"

The impromptu peace summit came months after Morgan and Grande went at it on Twitter in November, after the British newsman got into a war of words with the singer's mom, Joan Grande.

It began when Morgan slammed Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson for posting a photo of herself in her underwear, telling her to "put some clothes on."

Grande's mom fired back, asking "Didn’t your mother ever teach you, if you have nothing nice to say, don’t say it!"

Morgan shot back, "Hi Joan, my mother taught me to speak my mind & never be afraid to express honestly held opinion… As for Little Mix, I'd just prefer they use their talent to sell records rather than their nudity. As your own daughter does...!"

This brought Grande herself into the mix, tweeting, "I use my talent AND my sexuality all the time because i choose to."

"Women can be sexual AND talented. naked and dignified. it’s OUR choice. & we will keep fighting til people understand," she added. "Also @piersmorgan, i look forward to the day you realize there are other ways to go about making yourself relevant than to criticize young, beautiful, successful women for everything they do. i think that’ll be a beautiful thing for you and your career or what’s left of it."

It's hard to say if Grande's heart-to-heart in L.A. on Tuesday will lead to a change of behavior for the controversial TV personality -- who has famously feuded with Susan Sarandon after body shaming her, fought with Lady Gaga after calling her PTSD revelation a publicity stunt, insulted Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski for posing nude and father-shamed Daniel Craig for carrying his infant daughter in a chest harness, which he said made the actor look "emasculated."

For more on some of Morgan's high-profile celebrity feuds, check out the video below.

