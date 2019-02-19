Ariana Grande is crying in disbelief after claiming the top three spots in the Billboard Hot 100!

As of Tuesday, Grande’s song, “7 Rings,” claimed the top spot for the fourth week in the row, while “Thank U Next,” sat at number three. Her latest single, “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored,” meanwhile debuted at number two.

All three tracks are from Grande’s new record, Thank U, Next, which launched at number one on the Billboard 200.

Grande is the first artist to simultaneously hold the top three spots of the chart since The Beatles, who reigned supreme with "Can't Buy Me Love," "Twist and Shout" and "Do You Want to Know a Secret" in April 1964. (They claimed all five top spots three weeks earlier.)

Sharing her excitement on Instagram on Tuesday, the 25-year-old singer confessed several times that she didn’t believe the chart news was real at first.

“I laughed when i saw this bc i thought y’all edited it. thank u from the bottom of my heart,” she wrote. “For so many reasons. first time since the beatles huh (and first time for a solo artist?). that’s wild. i thought this was a joke when i saw it i’m not kidding.”

“I love u. so much,” Grande continued. “Always have n will. thank u for everything. i cant believe this is real fr. thanks for making history w ya girl today. and for making me feel loved. bye crying.”

Congrats to Grande on her charting success!

