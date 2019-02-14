Sure, Kandi Burruss didn’t win Celebrity Big Brother, but she still came out a winner!



After her friend Tamar Braxton emerged victorious in the new season, ET’s Brice Sander chatted with the Xscape songstress about her integral role in Ariana Grande’s new chart-topping single.

“Yes! Praise God for another No. 1!” she exclaimed while discussing her writing credit on “Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored,” which has topped several charts. “Um, yes, I just found out that the song [was] released while I was in the house. I still feel like a winner, 'cause if you can come out of the house and have a No. 1 record on the radio, thank you!”



Burruss went on to explain how she managed to get a writing credit on Grande’s huge new track, stating: “They sampled the song I wrote for NSYNC years ago, “It Makes Me Ill,” and obviously, that makes me a writer on the new Ariana Grande song, and it's No. 1. Ow!”



And that isn’t the only victory that the veteran singer can claim as she leaves the Big Brother house behind. Throughout taping, she and Braxton were able to rekindle their friendship, which had taken some serious hits in the past.



“Well, first of all, I'm so happy that we had the opportunity to mend our relationship. For too long we have just been a roller coaster of emotions between the two of us, a lot of people didn't know that,” she told ET. ”I’m just glad we were able to fix it in the house, and we probably never would've fixed it if we weren't stuck in the house together.”

When asked to pin down what exactly came between them in the past, Burruss explained that it’s impossible to point to any one incident or disagreement.



“It was too many things to even try to mention,” she stated. “Like, you know, we've known each other for 20 years. So, it was like multiple things have happened. Some things I felt like she blamed me for that wasn't even my fault, you know what I mean? But it's overall just a whole bunch of stuff. Like, we just came off tour together. It was things that happened on tour, it was things that happened in our past, it was a lot.”



Braxton also spoke with ET, and she conveyed her relief that she and Burruss were able to reset their friendship, agreeing that the bad blood was based on a long history of slights and misunderstandings.



“…There was a lot of -- I'm not going to call them arguments, but many conversations to help us through it. But you know, sometimes you have to go back and revisit the past and kind of hash it out so you can get a clearer understanding as to, 'Oh! I'm so sorry. I didn't know that hurt you,' and apologize and move on,” she said. “And that's how we got through it. We both really wanted to.”



