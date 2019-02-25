Two years after her concert was the site of a horrific attack, Ariana Grande is returning to Manchester, U.K. to perform.



The multi-platinum singer broke the news on Twitter that she will be headlining the 2019 Manchester Pride Festival in August, writing: “Manchester babes, i’m so thrilled to be headlining pride. my heart. I cant wait to see u and I love you so so much.”



The 2019 Manchester Pride Festival's Twitter page also shared excitement over the news, writing back, “We are beside ourselves to have you performing for us,” along with a row of multi-colored hearts.

The lineup for the festival, which will take place between Aug. 23 and Aug. 26 in Manchester, will also include such musical acts as Years & Years, Bananarama, Kim Petras, Hercules and Love Affair and many more.



On May 22, 2017, a lone bomber detonated a device just outside Manchester Arena, killing 22 and injuring another 139 concertgoers.

The following month, the 25-year-old singer hosted the One Love Manchester benefit concert, where a myriad of huge acts performed including Justin Bieber, Pharrell Williams, Little Mix, Mac Miller, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, The Black Eyed Peas, Liam Gallagher and more. Through the Red Cross, the event raised funds for the victims and their families.

Last year, the singer intended to perform at the 2018 BRIT Awards, where she planned on paying tribute to the victims of the bombing. However, she was sick at the time and doctors ordered her not to fly.

But a few months later, Grande and some of her team got a new tattoo, a bumblebee — a symbol associated with Manchester.



