On Tuesday night, the Filipino boy band TNT Boys, who are currently competing on The World’s Best, visited James Corden's talk show. They performed “And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going” from Dreamgirls, but not before gushing about their excitement to meet Corden. Not because they are particularly huge fans of the late-night host, but because he had met their idol -- Ariana Grande.



Then, as the trio, made up of Keifer Sanchez, 15, Mackie Empuerto, 14, and Francis Concepcion, 13, sang their way through the classic track, they were joined onstage by Grande herself!



Watching the teens attempt to finish the song while containing their disbelief at meeting one of their favorite singers is both impressive and completely moving.



The 25-year-old songstress gently nudged the boys to complete the song between hugs, while also offering some vocal support throughout the soaring Broadway track.



“I’m obsessed with you guys, you’re so incredible,” Grande told the boys after they’d finished, which left them wonderfully dumbfounded all over again.

"Is this a dream?" Concepcion asked while playfully slapping himself in the face.

This touching moment comes just one day after Grande shared a special post celebrating nabbing the top three spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.



“I laughed when i saw this bc i thought y’all edited it. thank u from the bottom of my heart,” she captioned a still of the impressive achievement. “For so many reasons. first time since the beatles huh (and first time for a solo artist?). that’s wild. i thought this was a joke when i saw it i’m not kidding.”



“I love u. so much,” Grande added. “Always have n will. thank u for everything. i cant believe this is real fr. thanks for making history w ya girl today. and for making me feel loved. bye crying.”



