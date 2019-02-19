Halsey Has the Perfect Response to Pregnancy Rumors

Halsey is putting the kibosh on rumors that she's pregnant.

The 24-year-old "Bad at Love" singer found herself responding to speculation that she's expecting after tweeting about getting ready to share "the biggest secret" with her fans.

"I have The Biggest Secret (unrelated to the album) and when u guys hear it, some of you are gonna explode. into actual pieces," Halsey wrote on Monday evening, adding explosion emojis.

Just hours later, the singer clarified her comments to her followers. "People think my last tweet is me hinting I’m pregnant, which means I’m either: a. gaining weight b. acting weirder than usual," she tweeted. "Jokes on u, I’m doing BOTH! however STILL not pregnant!"

Halsey has been romantically linked to Yungblud, real name Dominic Harrison, since last month, following her October split from G-Eazy. Just last week, the "Without Me" singer released a music video for her and Yungblud's new collaboration, "11 Minutes," featuring Travis Barker on the drums.

However, fans shouldn't expect Halsey to speak out about her new romance. In an interview with Glamour last month, she explained that she never publicly addressed her breakup from G-Eazy because "the biggest lesson I learned was to make art, not headlines."

"It can become quite easy, in the social media generation, to go from being a musician to becoming a personality," she said, adding that she'll instead channel her emotions into music.

