Halsey Explains Why She Didn't Publicly Confirm Her Split From G-Eazy

Halsey is looking to keep her personal life a little more private from now on.

Three months after her split from G-Eazy, the 24-year-old singer is breaking her silence -- if only to say that fans should not expect her to be speaking out on their breakup anytime soon.

"The biggest lesson I learned was to make art, not headlines,” Halsey says of ending their relationship in her Glamour cover story. “Because it can become quite easy, in the social media generation, to go from being a musician to becoming a personality.”

News broke that the pair had gone their separate ways in late October after they unfollowed each other social media. It was their second split in just a few months. Halsey and G-Eazy previously broke up in July after dating for nearly a year, and just weeks after collaborating on several new songs. They rekindled their romance in August, only to split again two months later.

Halsey never revealed why she and G-Eazy decided to end things for good, instead channeling her energy into music. Her single, "Without Me," became her first No. 1 song as a lead artist on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, following its October release.

"[In a song], you can’t take that thought or opinion out of context," she tells Glamour of using music to cope with social media criticism. "It’s a way of making sure that people hear you, that people understand you.”

Soon after her split from G-Eazy, fans started to speculate that she was dating John Mayer, based on the pair's flirty social media comments. However, the friends set the record straight in December, revealing in an Instagram Live that they weren't romantic.

"The fact that we’re both alpha types, while not prohibitive, would make a romantic relationship difficult, especially when compounded by the fact that we’re both highly driven and creative artists who value our independence,” Mayer said, before Halsey revealed she had the exact same response.

"For being my not-boyfriend, you really do know me so well,” she added, laughing.

