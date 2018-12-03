Once more with feeling!

John Mayer and Halsey have been denying the romance rumors between themselves for the past few weeks, and on Sunday night, Mayer, 41, invited the “Bad at Love” singer, 24, to be on his Instagram Live show, “Current Mood,” to clear up the rumors.

Calling the appearance “clickbait-y,” Mayer called Halsey “an unbelievable artist” and “a dear friend of mine,” before inviting the singer to sit next to him to address “the elephant in the room.”

"I feel like it’s about that time,” Halsey said.

The pair kicked off the appearance by playing the “Are They Dating” Game, featuring cue cards.

"If we are dating, it’ll be great, and if we’re not, it’ll be fine!” Mayer joked.

Asking “are we dating?” Mayer then did a drumroll and had Halsey hold up her cue card response of “No.” Mayer then did the same.

"Halsey and I ask for publicity in this very difficult time,” the “New Light” singer quipped.

The follow-up question was why wouldn’t the pair date, which Mayer answered with two lengthy cue cards.

"The fact that we’re both alpha types, while not prohibitive, would make a romantic relationship difficult, especially when compounded by the fact that we’re both highly driven and creative artists who value our independence,” he said, before Halsey revealed she had the exact same response.

"For being my not-boyfriend, you really do know me so well,” Halsey said, laughing.

The pals had fans speculating about a potential relationship after a series of flirty social media comments.

