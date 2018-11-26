John Mayer Offers to Break Halsey’s Heart in Another Flirty Comment

John Mayer was ready for some love on the weekend.

The 41-year-old musician continued his flirty back-and-forth with Halsey on social media by commenting on the 24-year-old singer’s Instagram video.

Halsey posted a video of herself playing the guitar, writing, “This Is Your Brain on Writer’s Block: everything I write today sounds like my Myspace song in 2008 or a poorly disguised Beatles rip-off. Someone send help.”

Mayer then replied, “I can be over to break your heart in 20?”

The longtime pals haven’t been shy with their Internet flirtation in recent weeks. However, earlier this month, Halsey shut down the dating rumors during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mashup.

“The craziest thing was too, is I tweeted him and I was like, ‘Imagine this, right: two people are just friends. That’s crazy,'” Halsey noted, referencing an earlier tweet. “We’ve been friends for a couple years and he’s really funny and smart and he gave me a lot of really good advice about staying true to myself.”

Halsey also noted that she can relate to Mayer on a musician level, adding, “The thing about him is he’s a musician. He’s an instrumentalist. He’s one of the greatest… probably the greatest guitar player my generation has to offer. He’s a songwriter and he’s so, so talented.”

For more from these two pals, watch the clip below:

