Two cultures coming together as one -- that is what Halsey and Sebastián Yatra brought to the 2018 Latin GRAMMY stage.

The pixie-haired singer, along with the Colombian crooner, gave a powerful and emotional bilingual performance at Thursday's award ceremony in Las Vegas. Halsey, in a white corset dress, and Yatra, also in an all-white ensemble, began their presentation by singing "My Only One," followed by "No Hay Nadie Más" and ending with "Without Me."

The performance, Yatra told ET earlier on the red carpet, was a beautiful representation of the stages of a relationship, from the start to the end.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images for LARAS

The two ended their moving performance with a warm embrace.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images for LARAS

ET caught up with Yatra on the red carpet where he opened up about working with the singer.

"I can tell you guys, we're performing her favorite song and my favorite song. It's just such a spectacular moment sharing the stage with her," Yatra expressed. "She's amazing, so sweet, so nice and there is this great feeling with both songs because we are telling the whole part of a relationship, the way it starts and the way it ends, sometimes. With both of these songs, Latin GRAMMYs did a whole montage."

Yatra, on his end, was "more excited than nervous." "This is what it's all about, live shows," he added.

